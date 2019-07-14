14 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TS

14 Jul Sun 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun July 14 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

BARRY MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWARD OVER WEST-CENTRAL LOUISIANA… …LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING RAINS THE PRIMARY THREAT

TROPICAL STORM BARRY

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

DEPRESSION LIKELY TO WEAKEN INTO A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4E

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers over the northwest Caribbean associated with a tropical wave may spread across the Cayman area today as the wave moves west over the western Caribbean. Radar images show in and around the Cayman area moving west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barry. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this development please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 82°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.8° F L 82.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in

1 day since rain

5 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.56 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 94% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/