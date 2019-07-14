14 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TS

14 Jul Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun July 14 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
BARRY MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWARD OVER WEST-CENTRAL LOUISIANA… …LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING RAINS THE PRIMARY THREAT
TROPICAL STORM BARRY
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Jul 14 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
DEPRESSION LIKELY TO WEAKEN INTO A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4E
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers over the northwest Caribbean associated with a tropical wave may spread across the Cayman area today as the wave moves west over the western Caribbean. Radar images show in and around the Cayman area moving west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barry. This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this development please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 82°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.8° F L 82.0°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in
1 day since rain
5 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.56 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 94% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
