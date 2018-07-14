14 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

14 Jul Sat 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. An area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Beryl, is
located about 250 miles north-northwest of Bermuda. This system has
become better organized during the past several hours, and it is
producing winds of near gale force east of the center. Some
additional development is possible today and tonight, and a
subtropical or tropical cyclone could form before the system moves
over cold water north of the Gulf Stream on Sunday. Additional
information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS header
NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web
at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Beven
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A trough of low pressure located about 1500 miles west-southwest of
the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula continues to
produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Although
the disturbance has changed little in organization since yesterday,
environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for
development in a couple of days while the system moves westward at
around 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 810% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.7°F L 80.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 2 days since rain 4 rain days in July
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon illumination: 3% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
