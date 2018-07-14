14 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. An area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of Beryl, is

located about 250 miles north-northwest of Bermuda. This system has

become better organized during the past several hours, and it is

producing winds of near gale force east of the center. Some

additional development is possible today and tonight, and a

subtropical or tropical cyclone could form before the system moves

over cold water north of the Gulf Stream on Sunday. Additional

information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS header

NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web

at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Beven

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A trough of low pressure located about 1500 miles west-southwest of

the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula continues to

produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Although

the disturbance has changed little in organization since yesterday,

environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for

development in a couple of days while the system moves westward at

around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

SYNOPSIS

A ridge of high pressure system north of the islands will support light to moderate winds across the Cayman area. Further east, a tropical wave east of Jamaica will move into our area from tonight and it is not expected to have much impact on our local weather conditions. Radar images show isolated showers mainly south of Grand Cayman which are moving towards the west. Humidity: 810% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 11.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.7°F L 80.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.75 in 2 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 3% Waxing Crescent

