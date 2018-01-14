January 14, 2018

14 Jan Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Strong winds and rough seas are expected to continue for the next 24 hours as a cold front moves over the Cayman area and the associated high pressure system builds over the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show scattered showers in and round the Cayman area moving south.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 67%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.7   HIGH  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 82.8°F  L 71.6°F

Wind direction TODAY:  N 20-30 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: N 15-25 mph

Barometer: 1018.80 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.09 This month:  1.21 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  6 Rain days in Jan   0 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.12 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

6% illuminated  Waning Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

