14 Jan Weather In Cayman

14 Jan Sun 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Strong winds and rough seas are expected to continue for the next 24 hours as a cold front moves over the Cayman area and the associated high pressure system builds over the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show scattered showers in and round the Cayman area moving south.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.7 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 82.8°F L 71.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: N 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: N 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.09 This month: 1.21 in
6 Rain days in Dec 6 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.12 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
6% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
