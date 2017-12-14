14 Dec Weather In Cayman

14 Dec Thu 2017
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
The Cayman area will continue to experience moderate northeasterly winds and seas associated with a high pressure system which is currently over the western Gulf of Mexico. Also the Cayman area can expect an increase in cloudiness due to the interaction between a dissipating front across the Northwest Caribbean and a surface trough east of the Cayman Islands. Radar images show isolated showers in between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands Cayman area which is moving westward.
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.4 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 80.1°F L 66.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month: 2.40 in
21 Rain days in Nov 5 Rain days in Dec 4 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.80 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F
Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F
13% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
