14 Dec Weather In Cayman

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

The Cayman area will continue to experience moderate northeasterly winds and seas associated with a high pressure system which is currently over the western Gulf of Mexico. Also the Cayman area can expect an increase in cloudiness due to the interaction between a dissipating front across the Northwest Caribbean and a surface trough east of the Cayman Islands. Radar images show isolated showers in between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands Cayman area which is moving westward.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 86%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 6.4    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 80.1°F  L 66.5°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.80 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 0.oo This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   4 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

13% illuminated  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

