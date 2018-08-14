14 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical complex area of low pressure located several hundred

miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing cloudiness and

thunderstorms mainly to the east of the center. Although latest

satellite images indicate that the low has not improved in

organization, conditions could become a little more conducive for

subtropical rather than tropical development by Wednesday. The

system is forecast to move northeastward over the colder waters

of the North Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which should limit

any additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A low pressure system is located just over a 1000 miles southwest of

the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Showers and

thunderstorms continue to gradually become better organized, and

environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical

depression to form during the next couple of days while the

disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Shower and thunderstorm activity, associated with a weak low

pressure area located a little over a 1200 miles west-southwest of

the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, has diminished

considerably during the past several hours. The system is now

moving northwestward over decreasing sea surface temperatures and

into an environment less conducive for any further development

during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Roberts

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the Cayman area. The wave is expected to move west of the Cayman area tomorrow morning. Radar image show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.8°F L 75.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 3.96 in 1 day since rain 7 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.25 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 13% Waxing Crescent

