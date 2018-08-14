14 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

14 Aug Tue 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A non-tropical complex area of low pressure located several hundred
miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing cloudiness and
thunderstorms mainly to the east of the center. Although latest
satellite images indicate that the low has not improved in
organization, conditions could become a little more conducive for
subtropical rather than tropical development by Wednesday. The
system is forecast to move northeastward over the colder waters
of the North Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which should limit
any additional development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A low pressure system is located just over a 1000 miles southwest of
the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Showers and
thunderstorms continue to gradually become better organized, and
environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical
depression to form during the next couple of days while the
disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. Shower and thunderstorm activity, associated with a weak low
pressure area located a little over a 1200 miles west-southwest of
the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, has diminished
considerably during the past several hours. The system is now
moving northwestward over decreasing sea surface temperatures and
into an environment less conducive for any further development
during the next couple of days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
Forecaster Roberts
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 89.8°F L 75.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 3.96 in 1 day since rain 7 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.25 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 13% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
