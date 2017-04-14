14 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Apr 14 Friday 2017
Synopsis
Moderate to fresh east to northeasterly winds along with rough seas is expected to continue over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic. Radar images show a few showers around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 60% (Up from yesterday)
UV: 11.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Yesterday: H 84.5°F L 74.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE: 20-30 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 15-25mph
Barometer: 1017:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.31 in
6 Rain days in March 1 Rain day in April 6 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 3.48 in
All readings above are from South Sound
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches.
Average rainfall in March 1.3 in. Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in March 81°F
Moon: 91% illuminated FM
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge
