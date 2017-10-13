13 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane, 1 Dist (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Oct 13 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred

miles southwest of the Azores.

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since yesterday in

association with a broad area of low pressure located about 350

miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Upper-level winds are

not expected to be conducive for significant development during the

next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15

to 20 mph and passes north of the Leeward Islands and the Virgin

Islands. However, environmental conditions could become a little

more conducive for some development early next week while the system

begins to move northward over the west-central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Brennan

$$

Forecaster Brennan

OPHELIA MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE EAST-NORTHEAST



Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Fri Oct 13 2017

Ophelia’s eye has become cloud filled during the past several hours,

and an 0330 UTC GCOM microwave pass indicated that the hurricane

only had about half an eyewall, with nearly all of the deep

convection located over the eastern part of the circulation.

However, the initial intensity remains 90 kt based on Dvorak CI

numbers of 5.0 from TAFB and SAB.

The initial motion estimate is a little faster toward the

east-northeast, or 070/7 kt, with Ophelia embedded in the flow ahead

of a large mid-latitude trough pushing east of Atlantic Canada. As

this trough swings eastward over the north Atlantic, Ophelia is

expected to continue accelerating and turn northeastward by day 3

and north-northeastward by day 4. There is high confidence in

the track forecast for the first 48 hours while Ophelia remains a

tropical cyclone. Although there is some model divergence after 48

hours once Ophelia becomes extratropical, the global models remain

relatively tightly clustered through day 4, and they all agree that

Ophelia will track very close to the western shores of the British

Isles on days 3 and 4. As such, very little change was made to the

NHC official forecast compared with the previous advisory. There

is significantly more spread in Ophelia’s track by day 5, with the

GFS moving Ophelia over the North Sea while the ECMWF and UKMET

turn the cyclone eastward over Norway. However, NHC’s graphical

product suite cannot handle forecast points east of the Prime

Meridian, so the official forecast now cuts off after day 4.

Vertical shear over Ophelia may decrease a bit over the next 24

hours, and the hurricane will remain over marginally warm waters

for the next day or two. Hence, only slight weakening is

anticipated through 48 hours, and Ophelia is forecast to remain a

tropical cyclone during that period. Ophelia is then expected to

merge with an approaching cold front and develop into a warm

seclusion by day 3 to the southwest of Ireland, with baroclinic

forcing likely helping to maintain the cyclone’s intensity for

about a day. Some weakening is anticipated after day 3 while

Ophelia moves near the British Isles, but strong winds are becoming

increasingly likely over portions of Ireland and United Kingdom

regardless of the cyclone’s exact intensity.

While the NHC track continues to keep the center of Ophelia south

and east of the Azores, tropical-storm-force winds are possible

throughout the Azores by Saturday night due to an approaching

front. In addition, the wind field of Ophelia will likely expand as

the cyclone begins extratropical transition, and any deviation to

the left of the forecast track could bring stronger winds to the

islands. Interests in the Azores should refer to products issued by

the Azores Weather Forecast and Watch Center.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Ophelia is expected to transition to a hurricane-force post-

tropical cyclone by Monday before it moves near Ireland and the

United Kingdom. While post-tropical Ophelia will likely bring some

direct impacts from wind and heavy rain to portions of these areas,

as well as dangerous marine conditions, given the forecast

uncertainty at these time ranges it is too soon to determine the

exact magnitude, timing and location of the impacts. Residents in

Ireland and the United Kingdom should monitor the progress of

Ophelia for the next several days. For more information on local

impacts, residents of Ireland should refer to products issued by Met

Eireann, and residents in the United Kingdom should refer to

products issued by the Met Office.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 13/0900Z 31.1N 33.9W 90 KT 105 MPH

12H 13/1800Z 31.8N 32.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

24H 14/0600Z 33.1N 29.7W 85 KT 100 MPH

36H 14/1800Z 35.0N 25.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

48H 15/0600Z 37.9N 20.8W 80 KT 90 MPH

72H 16/0600Z 47.9N 13.7W 75 KT 85 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 17/0600Z 57.5N 6.0W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 18/0600Z…EAST OF THE PRIME MERIDIAN

$$

Forecaster Berg