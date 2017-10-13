13 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane, 1 Dist (Atl )

Oct 13 Fri 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Oct 13 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred
miles southwest of the Azores.
1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased since yesterday in
association with a broad area of low pressure located about 350
miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Upper-level winds are
not expected to be conducive for significant development during the
next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15
to 20 mph and passes north of the Leeward Islands and the Virgin
Islands. However, environmental conditions could become a little
more conducive for some development early next week while the system
begins to move northward over the west-central Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Brennan
OPHELIA MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE EAST-NORTHEAST
Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017
500 AM AST Fri Oct 13 2017
Ophelia’s eye has become cloud filled during the past several hours,
and an 0330 UTC GCOM microwave pass indicated that the hurricane
only had about half an eyewall, with nearly all of the deep
convection located over the eastern part of the circulation.
However, the initial intensity remains 90 kt based on Dvorak CI
numbers of 5.0 from TAFB and SAB.
The initial motion estimate is a little faster toward the
east-northeast, or 070/7 kt, with Ophelia embedded in the flow ahead
of a large mid-latitude trough pushing east of Atlantic Canada. As
this trough swings eastward over the north Atlantic, Ophelia is
expected to continue accelerating and turn northeastward by day 3
and north-northeastward by day 4. There is high confidence in
the track forecast for the first 48 hours while Ophelia remains a
tropical cyclone. Although there is some model divergence after 48
hours once Ophelia becomes extratropical, the global models remain
relatively tightly clustered through day 4, and they all agree that
Ophelia will track very close to the western shores of the British
Isles on days 3 and 4. As such, very little change was made to the
NHC official forecast compared with the previous advisory. There
is significantly more spread in Ophelia’s track by day 5, with the
GFS moving Ophelia over the North Sea while the ECMWF and UKMET
turn the cyclone eastward over Norway. However, NHC’s graphical
product suite cannot handle forecast points east of the Prime
Meridian, so the official forecast now cuts off after day 4.
Vertical shear over Ophelia may decrease a bit over the next 24
hours, and the hurricane will remain over marginally warm waters
for the next day or two. Hence, only slight weakening is
anticipated through 48 hours, and Ophelia is forecast to remain a
tropical cyclone during that period. Ophelia is then expected to
merge with an approaching cold front and develop into a warm
seclusion by day 3 to the southwest of Ireland, with baroclinic
forcing likely helping to maintain the cyclone’s intensity for
about a day. Some weakening is anticipated after day 3 while
Ophelia moves near the British Isles, but strong winds are becoming
increasingly likely over portions of Ireland and United Kingdom
regardless of the cyclone’s exact intensity.
While the NHC track continues to keep the center of Ophelia south
and east of the Azores, tropical-storm-force winds are possible
throughout the Azores by Saturday night due to an approaching
front. In addition, the wind field of Ophelia will likely expand as
the cyclone begins extratropical transition, and any deviation to
the left of the forecast track could bring stronger winds to the
islands. Interests in the Azores should refer to products issued by
the Azores Weather Forecast and Watch Center.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. Ophelia is expected to transition to a hurricane-force post-
tropical cyclone by Monday before it moves near Ireland and the
United Kingdom. While post-tropical Ophelia will likely bring some
direct impacts from wind and heavy rain to portions of these areas,
as well as dangerous marine conditions, given the forecast
uncertainty at these time ranges it is too soon to determine the
exact magnitude, timing and location of the impacts. Residents in
Ireland and the United Kingdom should monitor the progress of
Ophelia for the next several days. For more information on local
impacts, residents of Ireland should refer to products issued by Met
Eireann, and residents in the United Kingdom should refer to
products issued by the Met Office.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 13/0900Z 31.1N 33.9W 90 KT 105 MPH
12H 13/1800Z 31.8N 32.5W 85 KT 100 MPH
24H 14/0600Z 33.1N 29.7W 85 KT 100 MPH
36H 14/1800Z 35.0N 25.5W 80 KT 90 MPH
48H 15/0600Z 37.9N 20.8W 80 KT 90 MPH
72H 16/0600Z 47.9N 13.7W 75 KT 85 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
96H 17/0600Z 57.5N 6.0W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
120H 18/0600Z…EAST OF THE PRIME MERIDIAN
Forecaster Berg
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A nearly stationary low pressure system centered about 750 miles
south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula continues
to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some
development of this system is possible through the next several
days, and a tropical depression could form while the system begins
moving toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area as a surface trough moves over the Northwest Caribbean this morning and then into the western Caribbean by this evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories Hurricane Ophelia. This hurricane is out of our watch area but further information can be found at www.nhc.noaa.gov. THIS HURRICANE POSES NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 10.0 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 78.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: light & variable GC
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.54in
18 Rain days in Sep 8 Rain days in Oct 2 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 35.08 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 39% Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
