13 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jun 13 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the

western Caribbean Sea or Central America late this week or this

weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible

thereafter while it moves slowly northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Tropical Depression Calvin Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP032017

400 AM CDT Tue Jun 13 2017

The cloud pattern associated with Calvin has rapidly deteriorated

overnight. The low-level center, if it still exists, appears to be

located inland over the Mexican state of Oaxaca, while the mid-level

center has moved westward along the immediate coast of southern

Mexico. It is quite possible that the low-level center has

dissipated, but advisories will continue until visible satellite

imagery provides a better assessment later this morning.

Surface observations and earlier scatterometer data confirm

that Calvin has quickly weakened. Rapid weakening should continue

this morning and Calvin is expected to dissipate over the

mountainous terrain of southern Mexico later today.

Calvin and its remnants are expected to produce additional heavy

rainfall over portions of southern Mexico for another day or so.

These rains are likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding

and mudslides.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 13/0900Z 16.3N 96.3W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 13/1800Z 16.7N 97.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

24H 14/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Brown

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday) UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 79.3°F Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.23 in This month: 0.53 in

9 Rain days in May 4 Rain days in June 0 days since rain 2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 9.00 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in June 84°F Moon: 86% illuminated

