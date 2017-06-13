13 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 13 Tuesday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jun 13 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the
western Caribbean Sea or Central America late this week or this
weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible
thereafter while it moves slowly northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Depression Calvin Discussion Number 7
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP032017
400 AM CDT Tue Jun 13 2017
The cloud pattern associated with Calvin has rapidly deteriorated
overnight. The low-level center, if it still exists, appears to be
located inland over the Mexican state of Oaxaca, while the mid-level
center has moved westward along the immediate coast of southern
Mexico. It is quite possible that the low-level center has
dissipated, but advisories will continue until visible satellite
imagery provides a better assessment later this morning.
Surface observations and earlier scatterometer data confirm
that Calvin has quickly weakened. Rapid weakening should continue
this morning and Calvin is expected to dissipate over the
mountainous terrain of southern Mexico later today.
Calvin and its remnants are expected to produce additional heavy
rainfall over portions of southern Mexico for another day or so.
These rains are likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding
and mudslides.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 13/0900Z 16.3N 96.3W 25 KT 30 MPH
12H 13/1800Z 16.7N 97.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
24H 14/0600Z…DISSIPATED
$$
Forecaster Brown
Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 79.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.23 in This month: 0.53 in
9 Rain days in May 4 Rain days in June 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 9.00 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
