13 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

13 Jun Thu 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Partly cloudy today. Mostly clear tonight. Precip: 20% today and tonight.

Humidity: 82% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.0 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 90.5° F L 80.5°F

Winds: Today E 10-20mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in

10 days since rain

1 rain day in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.96 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 83% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

