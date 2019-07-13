13 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TS, 1 Dist.

13 Jul Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat July 13 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
BARRY GETS A LITTLE STRONGER AS IT NEARS THE LOUISIANA COAST… …DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…
TROPICAL STORM BARRY
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
DEPRESSION HANGING ON BUT EXPECTED TO WEAKEN OVER THE WEEKEND
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4E
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure system north of the Caribbean Sea. Radar images show isolated over the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4° F L 81.0°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.06 in This month: 0.26 in
0 days since rain
5 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.56 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 89% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Speak Your Mind