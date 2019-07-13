13 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TS, 1 Dist.

13 Jul Sat 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat July 13 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

BARRY GETS A LITTLE STRONGER AS IT NEARS THE LOUISIANA COAST… …DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST…

TROPICAL STORM BARRY

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

DEPRESSION HANGING ON BUT EXPECTED TO WEAKEN OVER THE WEEKEND

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4E

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure system north of the Caribbean Sea. Radar images show isolated over the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4° F L 81.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.06 in This month: 0.26 in

0 days since rain

5 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.56 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 89% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

