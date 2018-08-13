13 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

13 Aug Mon 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A small, non-tropical, low pressure system located about 500 miles
south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing limited shower and
thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected
to prevent significant development of this system during the next
few days while it moves south-southeastward at 10 to 15 mph over
the central sub-tropical Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Showers and thunderstorms association with a tropical wave located
about 850 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja
California peninsula remain disorganized. Environmental conditions
are forecast to become a little more conducive for development by
the middle part of the week, and a tropical depression could form
later this week while the disturbance moves westward at 10 to
15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
2. A westward moving trough of low pressure located about 1100 miles
southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is
producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Some slow development of this system is possible during the next day
or so before upper-level winds become less conducive.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with an induced trough across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show dissipating isolated showers over the Cayman area. Further east a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to move into our area overnight and increase of chances of showers tomorrow.
Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.2°F L 73.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 1.06 This month: 3.96 in 0 days since rain 7 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 23.25 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 6% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
