12 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H-cane, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Tue Sep 12 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located several hundred miles north-northeast of the Turks

and Caicos Islands. The National Hurricane Center has issued its

last advisory on Tropical Depression Irma, located inland over

western Georgia. Subsequent advisories will be issued by the

Weather Prediction Center in Washington, DC.

1. Widespread showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave

located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are

poorly organized. Upper-level winds are not expected to support

significant development while the system moves northwestward to

northward for the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Beven

JOSE WEAKENS A LITTLE WHILE IT TURNS EASTWARD



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 28

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Tue Sep 12 2017

Jose continues to be affected by 20 kt of northerly vertical shear,

and recent microwave imagery shows that the low-level center is to

the northeast or north of a large burst of convection that shows

little evidence of banding. While satellite intensity estimates

have changed little since the last advisory, the sheared appearance

suggests the cyclone has continued to weaken, and the initial

intensity is thus reduced to 65 kt in best agreement with the CIMSS

satellite consensus.

The hurricane appears to have turned eastward with an initial motion

of 090/5. As a mid-level ridge first builds around and then moves

northeast of the cyclone, the track guidance forecasts Jose to make

an anticyclonic half-loop during the next 72 h. After that time,

the confidence in the forecast decreases as the guidance diverges

significantly. One the right side, the ECMWF and Canadian models

forecast a turn toward the north and northeast, while on the left

side the UKMET forecasts a westward motion towards the Bahamas. The

GFS, HWRF, and the various consensus models are between these

extremes in forecasting a turn toward the northwest and eventually

north-northwest. The new forecast track is in best agreement with

these models and shifts slightly to the right of the previous

advisory by 120 h.

A strong upper-level anticyclone near 28N 74W is the source of the

current shear. As mentioned in the previous advisory, this feature

is supposed to weaken and pass north of the cyclone without allowing

much decrease in the shear through 48 h. The large-scale models

then suggest the possibility of lighter shear from 48-72 h, followed

by increasing shear as Jose encounters an upper-level trough moving

eastward from the southeastern United States. Overall, the intensity

guidance shows small fluctuations in strength during the forecast

period, and there is little agreement in the guidance on the timing

of the various ups and downs. The intensity forecast will follow

the shear trends in calling for some additional weakening during the

next 12-24 h, modest re-intensification during the lighter shear,

and no change during the subsequent increase in shear.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0900Z 27.5N 69.0W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 27.5N 68.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 13/0600Z 26.9N 66.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 13/1800Z 26.0N 66.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 14/0600Z 25.3N 66.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 15/0600Z 25.5N 69.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 16/0600Z 27.5N 72.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 17/0600Z 30.0N 74.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

$$

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 11 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Depression Fifteen-E, located several hundred miles west-southwest

of Manzanillo, Mexico. 1. A trough of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south of

the southern coast of Mexico is producing widespread disorganized

showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to

be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to

form toward the end of the week while the system moves slowly

northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent. 2. Another area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred

miles south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula during the

next couple of days. After that time, environmental conditions are

expected to be conducive for gradual development while it moves

slowly northward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent. Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Fifteen-E are issued under

WMO header WTPZ35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Fifteen-E are issued

under WMO header WTPZ25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP5. Forecaster Roberts POORLY ORGANIZED DEPRESSION MOVING WESTWARD OVER THE OPEN EASTERN PACIFIC Tropical Depression Fifteen-E Discussion Number 3

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Tue Sep 12 2017 Shortwave and BD-curve infrared imagery earlier showed a deep

convective burst with -70C cold tops near the surface center. That

convective mass has since been displaced about 90 miles west of the

exposed center and has warmed and diminished. Therefore, the

initial intensity is held at 25 kt and agrees with the Dvorak

intensity estimates from SAB and TAFB. The intensity forecast has

become a bit problematic. Earlier SHIPS model runs indicated that

the shear would either persist or increase. The latest run,

however, reveals the shear decreasing considerably after 48 hours.

On the other hand, the GFS, ECMWF, and the LGEM intensity guidance

all show the depression gradually weakening and becoming a remnant

low in 5 days or less, while the UKMET strengthens the cyclone to a

tropical storm around day 3. A third scenario is indicated in the

HFIP Corrected Consensus (HCCA) technique, which is similar to the

GFS, ECMWF and the LGEM, but shows dissipation in less than 48

hours. The NHC forecast reflects some increase in intensity at the

24 hour period, but after that time, it shows weakening to a remnant

low in 3 days, out of respect for the GFS and ECMWF global models,

the LGEM, and the HFIP Corrected Consensus (HCCA) technique. The motion is estimated to be westward, or 260/13 kt. A low- to

mid-level subtropical ridge extending over the eastern Pacific from

the Baja California peninsula is forecast to build slightly

southwestward later today influencing the depression to turn

west-southwestward. At the 36 hour period, the cyclone should

gradually turn back toward the west followed by a northwestward

motion around 72 hours in response to an increasing weakness in the

ridge along 123W. Around day 4, the depression is forecast to

turn back toward the west within the low-level trade wind flow.

The official forecast is slightly south of the previous forecast

and is in the middle of the ECMWF and HCCA solutions. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 12/0900Z 15.8N 115.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 15.5N 116.9W 25 KT 30 MPH

24H 13/0600Z 15.1N 118.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 13/1800Z 15.1N 120.4W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 14/0600Z 15.3N 121.6W 25 KT 30 MPH

72H 15/0600Z 15.9N 123.3W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 16/0600Z 15.9N 125.1W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 17/0600Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Roberts