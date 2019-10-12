October 12, 2019

12 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 2 Dist.

12 Oct Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook

icons.wxug.com

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Oct 12

SUBTROPICAL STORM MELISSA EXPECTED TO SLOWLY WEAKEN AS IT MOVES AWAY FROM THE MID-ATLANTIC AND NORTHEAST U.S. COAST

For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the Caribbean

Humidity: 69% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.3 VERY HIGH UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 92.1F L 77.3°F 
Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1011.50 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.05 in
This month: 2.40 in
0 days since rain
9 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 22.53 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:98% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com

