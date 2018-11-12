12 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

by

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

700 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A vigorous tropical wave located about 200 miles east of the Leeward

Islands is producing a large area of disturbed weather over much of

the western tropical Atlantic Ocean. Shower and thunderstorm

activity has increased and become a little more concentrated this

morning, and environmental conditions are forecast to gradually

become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression

or a tropical storm during the next day or so. The disturbance is

forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few

days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico,

Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas. Interests in these areas

should closely monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under AWIPS header

NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the Web at

https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Stewart

400 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected over the next 12 hours as a ridge of high pressure moves the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 86.5°F L 77.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: N 15-25 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-20 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.39 in Last 24 hrs 0.05 This month: 1.30 in 0 days since rain 6 rain days in November

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 39.91 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in. Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F Sea Temperature in November: 82°F MOON: 22%Waxing Crescent

