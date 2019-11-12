12 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

12 Nov Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Nov 12 2019

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Nov 12 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Residual moisture associated with a dissipated stationary front over the northwest Caribbean, some of which may spread across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 73.3°F

Winds: Today Light & variable Tonight NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 4.58 in

Last 24 hrs 0.77 in

This month: 2.08 in

1 day since rain

6 rain days in Nov

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 26.90 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.

Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in November: 82°F

MOON: 100% illumination

FULL MOON

NOV TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

