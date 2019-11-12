12 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

12 Nov Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Nov 12 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Nov 12 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Residual moisture associated with a dissipated stationary front over the northwest Caribbean, some of which may spread across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 73.3°F
Winds: Today Light & variable Tonight NE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 4.58 in
Last 24 hrs 0.77 in
This month: 2.08 in
1 day since rain
6 rain days in Nov
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 26.90 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 100% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
