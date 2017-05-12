12 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

A high pressure system over the southeast United States will continue to support light to moderate winds along with slight to moderate seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 87.7°F L 72.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: E: 5-10 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE: 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1013:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.46 in



5 Rain days in April 4 Rain days in May 3 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 7.73 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 97% illuminated

