12 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TS, 1 Dist.

12 Jul Fri 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri July 12 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
BARRY MOVING SLOWLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TO THE SOUTH OF THE COAST OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA… …DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST
TROPICAL STORM BARRY
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light easterly winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure system north of the Caribbean Sea. Radar images show scattered showers just south of the sister islands moving west.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 82°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 82.0°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.20 in
1 day since rain
4 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.50 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 81% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
