12 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 Dist

12 Jul Thu 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently

downgraded Tropical Storm Chris, located about 400 miles southwest

of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

1. An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with

the remnants of Beryl is located about midway between the Bahamas

and Bermuda. Little or no development is expected through Friday

while the system moves northeastward. However, environmental

conditions could become a little more favorable over the weekend

when the disturbance will be moving northward over the warm waters

of the western Atlantic and interacting with a strong upper-level

trough.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

CHRIS FORECAST TO BECOME POST-TROPICAL LATER TODAY



Tropical Storm Chris Discussion Number 23

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032018

500 AM AST Thu Jul 12 2018

Deep convection has decreased considerable, and the cloud pattern is

taking the typical shape of cyclones during extratropical transition

with the rain shield expanding toward the northwest quadrant. Only a

small area of thunderstorms remain near the center. Dvorak numbers

from TAFB and SAB are decreasing, and assuming that the cyclone has

weakened since the last ASCAT pass several hours ago, the initial

intensity is set at 60 kt in this advisory. Chris will be moving

over much colder waters, and with the increase in shear, the cyclone

is forecast to acquire extratropical characteristics as it moves

very near the extreme southern portion of Newfoundland later today.

After that time, the post-tropical cyclone should continue toward

the northeast and become absorbed by a larger cyclone in about 3 or

4 days.

Chris is now moving toward the northeast or 045 degrees at 30 kt.

The cyclone is already embedded within the fast mid-latitude

westerlies, and this flow should continue to steer Chris on this

general track until it becomes absorbed. Track models are in

excellent agreement in both direction and speed, increasing

the confidence in the NHC forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0900Z 42.1N 60.1W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 45.4N 55.4W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

24H 13/0600Z 49.0N 48.0W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

36H 13/1800Z 52.0N 40.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 14/0600Z 54.5N 30.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 15/0600Z 60.0N 20.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 16/0600Z…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Avila

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A tropical wave currently making its way across the western Caribbean will support isolated showers across the Cayman area this morning. Radar images show scattered showers east and north of Grand Cayman moving west. Humidity: 91% (UP from yesterday) UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.0°F L 71.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.56 This month: 0.75 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 18.21 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 0% NEW MOON

