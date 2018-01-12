January 12, 2018

12 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 12, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

12 Jan Fri 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Light winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman Islands today. Further north, a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico is expected to move over the Yucatan channel this evening. Radar images show scattered showers northeast of the Sister Islands moving towards the north.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 86%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.5   HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 85.7°F  L 71.9°F

Wind direction TODAY:  SSE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: N 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.03 This month:  1.12 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  5 Rain days in Jan   0 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.12 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

17% illuminated  Waning Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 12 Jan Weather In Cayman – Caribbean Edition says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 12 Jan Fri 2018 Weather In Cayman Synopsis   Light winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman Islands today. Further north, a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico is expected to move over the Yucatan channel this evening. Radar images show scattered showers northeast of… Link: 12 Jan Weather In Cayman […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*