12 Jan Fri 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Light winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman Islands today. Further north, a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico is expected to move over the Yucatan channel this evening. Radar images show scattered showers northeast of the Sister Islands moving towards the north.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 86% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 85.7°F L 71.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: SSE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: N 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.03 This month: 1.12 in
6 Rain days in Dec 5 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.12 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
17% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 12 Jan Fri 2018 Weather In Cayman Synopsis Light winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman Islands today. Further north, a cold front currently over the central Gulf of Mexico is expected to move over the Yucatan channel this evening. Radar images show scattered showers northeast of… Link: 12 Jan Weather In Cayman […]