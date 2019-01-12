12 Jan Weather in Cayman

12 Jan Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate east to northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the eastern US. The cold front that was near Jamaica yesterday has dissipated, but residual moisture will spread into our area occasionally increasing the likelihood of passing showers throughout the day. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area which continue to move towards the west.

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 79.5°F L 72.9°F



Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1017.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.57 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 2.69 in 1 day since rain 4 rain days in January 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 2.69 in



All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in January 2.2 in. Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 33% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN January 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:

The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features