12 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

12 Aug Sun 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has continued to diminish near a
weak area of low pressure located about midway between the west
coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Development of this
system is not expected while it moves slowly westward during the
next several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.
2. A non-tropical low pressure system has formed about 500 miles south
of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is producing a concentrated area of
showers and thunderstorms displaced well to the south of its center
of circulation. This low could gradually acquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics through the middle of the week while it
meanders over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Berg
1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A tropical wave located about 700 miles south-southwest of
Manzanillo, Mexico, continues to produce a large area of cloudiness,
showers, and a few thunderstorms. This system has shown some
increase in organization since yesterday, and additional development
is possible over the next couple of days. Upper-level winds appear
to become more conducive for development by the middle of next week,
and a tropical depression could form by that time while the wave
moves westward farther away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
2. A small area of showers continues in association with Post-Tropical
Cyclone Kristy, located about 1400 miles west of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula. The low is expected to continue
moving westward over cold waters, and regeneration into a tropical
cyclone is not expected.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
Forecaster Berg
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Not available.
See weather forecast top right of website.
Humidity: 79% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.4°F L 79.2°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 2% Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
