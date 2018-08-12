August 12, 2018

12 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

12 Aug Sun 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has continued to diminish near a
weak area of low pressure located about midway between the west
coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Development of this
system is not expected while it moves slowly westward during the
next several days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. A non-tropical low pressure system has formed about 500 miles south
of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is producing a concentrated area of
showers and thunderstorms displaced well to the south of its center
of circulation. This low could gradually acquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics through the middle of the week while it
meanders over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Berg

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave located about 700 miles south-southwest of
Manzanillo, Mexico, continues to produce a large area of cloudiness,
showers, and a few thunderstorms. This system has shown some
increase in organization since yesterday, and additional development
is possible over the next couple of days. Upper-level winds appear
to become more conducive for development by the middle of next week,
and a tropical depression could form by that time while the wave
moves westward farther away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. A small area of showers continues in association with Post-Tropical
Cyclone Kristy, located about 1400 miles west of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula. The low is expected to continue
moving westward over cold waters, and regeneration into a tropical
cyclone is not expected.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Not available.

See weather forecast top right of website. 

 

 

 

Humidity: 79%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 11.9   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 92.4°F  L 79.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 1.83 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00  This month:  2.90 in  3 days since rain 5 rain days in August

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 22.19 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.  Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F

in August 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  2%  Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

