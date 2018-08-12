12 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity has continued to diminish near a

weak area of low pressure located about midway between the west

coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Development of this

system is not expected while it moves slowly westward during the

next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. A non-tropical low pressure system has formed about 500 miles south

of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and is producing a concentrated area of

showers and thunderstorms displaced well to the south of its center

of circulation. This low could gradually acquire subtropical or

tropical characteristics through the middle of the week while it

meanders over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A tropical wave located about 700 miles south-southwest of

Manzanillo, Mexico, continues to produce a large area of cloudiness,

showers, and a few thunderstorms. This system has shown some

increase in organization since yesterday, and additional development

is possible over the next couple of days. Upper-level winds appear

to become more conducive for development by the middle of next week,

and a tropical depression could form by that time while the wave

moves westward farther away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. A small area of showers continues in association with Post-Tropical

Cyclone Kristy, located about 1400 miles west of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula. The low is expected to continue

moving westward over cold waters, and regeneration into a tropical

cyclone is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Humidity: 79% (Same as yesterday) UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.4°F L 79.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 2% Waxing Crescent

