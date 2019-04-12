12 Apr Weather in Cayman

12 Apr Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate southeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas area expected over the Cayman area as a weak to moderate pressure gradient persist over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers mainly in and around the Grand Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 84.8° F L 74.8°F
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.30 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.55 in
1 day since rain
4 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.87 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 47% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Speak Your Mind