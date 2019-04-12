12 Apr Weather in Cayman

12 Apr Fri 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate southeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas area expected over the Cayman area as a weak to moderate pressure gradient persist over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers mainly in and around the Grand Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 75°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 84.8° F L 74.8°F

Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1012.30 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.55 in

1 day since rain

4 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.87 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 47% illumination

Waxing Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown