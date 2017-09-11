11 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H-canes, 1 dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Mon Sep 11 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Irma, located inland over west-central Florida. The Weather

Prediction Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Jose,

located a few hundred miles north of the Dominican Republic.

1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the

Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Some development of this system is possible during

the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable

for tropical cyclone formation. This system is expected to move

west-northwestward for the next two days and then turn northward

over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi/Ramos

IRMA CONTINUES TO WEAKEN AS THE CENTER MOVES ALONG THE NORTHWESTERN COAST OF THE FLORIDA PENINSULA



Hurricane Irma Discussion Number 49

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

500 AM EDT Mon Sep 11 2017

Irma is continuing to weaken as it moves across the western Florida

peninsula, with the eye dissipating and weakening banding near the

center. There are no recent observations of hurricane-force winds

near the center, but based on the premise that such winds still

exist over the Gulf of Mexico west of the center the initial

intensity is reduced to 65 kt. It should be noted that near-

hurricane force winds are occurring in a band well northeast of the

center with sustained winds of 60 kt reported in the Jacksonville

area. The cyclone should continue to weaken as it moves through

the southeastern United States, becoming a tropical storm later

today, a tropical depression by 36 h, and a remnant low by 48 h. The

large-scale models forecast Irma to dissipate completely by 72 h,

so the 72 h point has been removed from the forecast.

The initial motion is 340/16. The cyclone is expected to move

around the eastern side of a mid-level disturbance currently located

along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which should cause a north-northwestward

to northwestward motion until dissipation. The forecast track

takes the center across the eastern Florida Panhandle, southwestern

Georgia, eastern and northern Alabama, and eventually into western

Tennessee.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge flooding

along portions of the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina,

where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect.

2. Irma will continue to bring life-threatening wind impacts to much

of central and north Florida, with hurricane-force winds near the

center. Also, Irma is a large hurricane, and hurricane-force wind

gusts and sustained tropical-storm force winds extend far from the

center. Wind hazards from Irma will continue to spread northward

through Georgia and into portions of Alabama, Tennessee, South

Carolina, and North Carolina.

3. Irma continues to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding

across much of the northern peninsula and eastern panhandle of

Florida and southern Georgia, which is quickly spreading to the rest

of the southeast United States. Intense rainfall rates of 2 inches

or more per hour is leading to flash flooding and rapid rises on

creeks, streams, and rivers. Significant river flooding is likely

over the next five days in the Florida peninsula and southern

Georgia, where average rainfall totals of 8 to 15 inches are

expected. Significant river flooding is possible beginning Monday

and Tuesday in much of central Georgia and southern South Carolina

where average rainfall of 3 to 6 inches and isolated 10 inch amounts

are expected. Portions of these states within the southern

Appalachians will be especially vulnerable to flash flooding.

Farther north and west, Irma is expected to produce average amounts

of 2 to 4 inches in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee,

northern South Carolina and western North Carolina, where isolated

higher amounts and local flooding may occur.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 11/0900Z 28.9N 82.6W 65 KT 75 MPH…INLAND

12H 11/1800Z 30.8N 83.7W 55 KT 65 MPH…INLAND

24H 12/0600Z 33.0N 85.7W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND

36H 12/1800Z 34.5N 87.8W 25 KT 30 MPH…INLAND

48H 13/0600Z 35.5N 89.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

72H 14/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Beven

WEAKENING JOSE EXPECTED TO LINGER OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC FOR SEVERAL DAYS



Hurricane Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 24

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

Issued by the NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD

500 AM AST Mon Sep 11 2017

Although Jose’s satellite appearance is somewhat degraded due to the

effects of northeasterly shear estimated to be near 25 kt, it has

been able to maintain persistent deep convection over the center. A

well-timed 0456Z GPM overpass helped to confirm that the center was

on the north side of the cold cloud tops while also highlighting

that an eye feature persists despite being obscured in conventional

imagery. Subjective and objective satellite-based intensity

estimates indicate that Jose continues on a weakening trend, and

this supports lowering the initial intensity to 90 kt for this advisory.

The initial motion is estimated to be 335/09 kt as Jose continues

to track around the western side of a mid-level ridge. As this ridge

shifts to the southeast and south of Jose over the next 12 to 24

hours, its forward motion will slow, and the system will begin to

move toward the northeast. On days 2 and 3 a ridge will begin to

strengthen to the northwest of Jose, driving the system toward the

southeast. By day 4 the ridge will move to a position north of

Jose, which will gradually accelerate Jose toward the west-northwest

through day 5. The expectation is that Jose will complete a small

clockwise loop over the open waters of the western Atlantic the next

couple of days. Despite the complex forecast track, this general

solution is shared by all the reliable model guidance. The official

track forecast is shifted slightly north from the previous one due

to a northward shift in the ECMWF guidance, and is close to the GFEX

consensus model.

The northeasterly shear currently over Jose will shift to the

northwest and will ease a little, but remain strong enough to keep

Jose on a weakening trend through day 3. Although SSTs in the area

are warm enough to support an intense hurricane, a slow-moving and

looping Jose will likely move over its own cold wake around day 3,

as seen in HWRF guidance. On days 4 and 5, Jose will move toward

warmer water while the shear relaxes, and there is a potential for

reintensification. The latest intensity forecast is very close to

the IVCN consensus, but it is more aggressive in weakening Jose than

the SHIPS model, which is not accounting for interaction with the

cold wake.

A 1222Z ASCAT pass sampled Jose nearly perfectly, and the 34/50 kt

wind radii were adjusted based on this data.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 11/0900Z 24.4N 68.6W 90 KT 105 MPH

12H 11/1800Z 25.8N 69.3W 80 KT 90 MPH

24H 12/0600Z 26.8N 69.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 12/1800Z 27.0N 67.6W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 13/0600Z 26.3N 66.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

72H 14/0600Z 24.5N 65.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 15/0600Z 25.0N 69.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 16/0600Z 26.5N 73.0W 80 KT 90 MPH

$$

Forecaster Birchard