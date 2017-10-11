11 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TS (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Oct 11 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean about

800 miles southwest of the Azores.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

OPHELIA MOVING SOUTHEASTWARD AND STRENGTHENING… …FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OR THURSDAY



Tropical Storm Ophelia Discussion Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Wed Oct 11 2017

Ophelia has become better organized during the past several hours,

with convective banding now wrapping almost all of the way around

the center. Satellite intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB have

increased to 55 kt and 65 kt, respectively, and several recent

microwave-based intensity estimates are in the 55-65 kt range.

Based on this, the initial intensity is increased to a possibly

conservative 55 kt.

The initial motion is now 125/5. Ophelia should continue to move

southeastward or east-southeastward during the next 12-24 hours with

a decrease in forward speed while it remains embedded within a mid-

to upper-level trough to the south of the mid-latitude westerlies.

After that, the cyclone is forecast to turn northeastward and

accelerate by day 3 ahead of a deepening mid-latitude trough over

the north-central Atlantic. The latest track guidance is in good

agreement with this scenario. However, there has been a significant

northward shift in the 120 h forecasts since the last advisory. The

new official forecast track is similar to the previous track through

72 h, and then is adjusted northward at the 96 and 120 h points. It

should be noted, though, that the 120 h point is to the south of the

consensus and large-scale models, and additional northward

adjustments may be required later.

The cyclone is expected to be within a low shear environment and

over marginally warm sea surface temperatures during the next 2 to 3

days. These conditions favor strengthening and the NHC forecast

now calls for Ophelia to become a hurricane in about 24 hours.

Extratropical transition is likely to start around day 4 and be

complete by day 5, with the associated baroclinic dynamics expected

to keep Ophelia a strong cyclone over the northeastern Atlantic.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 11/0900Z 30.2N 37.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 11/1800Z 29.9N 36.4W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 12/0600Z 30.1N 35.9W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 12/1800Z 30.5N 35.3W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 13/0600Z 31.2N 34.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 14/0600Z 33.5N 28.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 15/0600Z 37.5N 20.5W 70 KT 80 MPH

120H 16/0600Z 43.0N 13.0W 65 KT 75 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Beven