11 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

11 Nov Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Nov 11 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Nov 11 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers associated with a stationary front over the Cayman area will continue to influence our weather for the next 24 hours.
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 9.6 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 73°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 86.8°F L 75.3°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 4.58 in
Last 24 hrs 0.77 in
This month: 2.08 in
0 days since rain
6 rain days in Nov
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 26.90 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 98% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
