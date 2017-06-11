June 11, 2017

11 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 11 Sunday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane 
Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jun 11 2017

For the North Atlantic...
Caribbean Sea and the 
Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation 
is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane 
Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Jun 11 2017

For the eastern North 
Pacific...east of 
140 degrees west 
longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms 
continue to 
become better organized in
association with an area of 
low pressure located a couple of
hundred miles south-southeast of 
Salina Cruz, Mexico.  Additional
development is possible during the 
next day or two and this system
could become a tropical depression 
while it moves slowly
west-northwestward to northwestward 
toward the coast of southern
Mexico.  
Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are expected
to spread over the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and
southeastern Mexico during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi/Pasch

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Slight to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of weakening high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 86%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 13.8 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.1°F  L 82.6°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.30 in

9 Rain days in May   3 Rain days in June   3 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.77 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in June 84°F

Moon: 96% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

