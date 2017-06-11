11 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 11 Sunday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Jun 11 2017 For the North Atlantic... Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Pasch
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM PDT Sun Jun 11 2017 For the eastern North Pacific...east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico. Additional development is possible during the next day or two and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward toward the coast of southern Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are expected to spread over the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico during the next few days. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi/Pasch
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Slight to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of weakening high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving northwest.
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.1°F L 82.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.30 in
9 Rain days in May 3 Rain days in June 3 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.77 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
