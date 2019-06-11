11 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

11 Jun Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Zelinsky
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman area which are drifting towards the northwest.
Humidity: 68% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.1 (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.7° F L 80.8°F
Winds: Today E 10-20mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in
8 days since rain
1 rain day in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 12.96 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 65% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
