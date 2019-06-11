11 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

11 Jun Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman area which are drifting towards the northwest.

Humidity: 68% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.1 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.7° F L 80.8°F

Winds: Today E 10-20mph Tonight ESE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in

8 days since rain

1 rain day in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.96 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 65% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

