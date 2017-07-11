11 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 11 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Landsea



Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 11 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Eugene, located several hundred miles south-southwest of Punta

Eugenia, Mexico.

1. Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized

since yesterday near a broad area of low pressure located several

hundred miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Additional

gradual development of this system is possible during the next

several days while it moves westward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Storm Eugene Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017

200 AM PDT Tue Jul 11 2017

The areal coverage of cold cloud tops continues to decrease, and

microwave images indicate that all the remaining deep convection is

restricted to the northwestern quadrant. Based on a blend of the

latest subjective and objective Dvorak final-T and CI numbers,

Eugene is estimated to have maximum winds of 55 kt. With sea

surface temperatures decreasing below 22 deg C ahead of Eugene, the

cyclone’s winds and convection will continue to wane, and it will

likely degenerate into a remnant low by 36 hours. Based on the

global models, the remnant low should dissipate by day 5.

Eugene remains on a steady northwestward heading of 325/8 kt.

Little change in this trajectory is expected during the next

several days as Eugene moves toward a break in the subtropical

ridge located off the northern Baja California coast. Some

reduction in forward speed is likely by day 3 and 4 when the

remnant low is steered by weaker low-level winds. The updated NHC

track forecast is very close to the TVCN multi-model consensus and

is not too different from the previous forecast.

Swells generated by Eugene will continue to propagate northward

along the west coast of the Baja California peninsula to southern

California during the next few days, causing high surf and dangerous

rip current conditions. Please refer to statements issued by your

local weather office for additional information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 11/0900Z 20.6N 118.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 11/1800Z 21.6N 119.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 12/0600Z 22.8N 120.5W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 12/1800Z 24.0N 121.6W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 13/0600Z 25.2N 122.7W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 14/0600Z 27.1N 124.6W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 15/0600Z 28.5N 126.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 16/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Berg

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

A few isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers mainly north of the Islands which are moving towards the west.