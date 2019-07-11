11 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TD, 1 Dist.

11 Jul Thu 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu July 11 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
DISTURBANCE EXPECTED TO BECOME A DEPRESSION LATER TODAY… …STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST IN A COUPLE OF DAYS
POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE TWO
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected from this afternoon as the associated upper level trough weakens over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to northwest.
Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 79.0°F
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.10 in This month: 0.20 in
0 days since rain
4 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.50 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 73% illumination
Speak Your Mind