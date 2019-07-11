11 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 TD, 1 Dist.

11 Jul Thu 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu July 11 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

DISTURBANCE EXPECTED TO BECOME A DEPRESSION LATER TODAY… …STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST IN A COUPLE OF DAYS

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE TWO

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected from this afternoon as the associated upper level trough weakens over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to northwest.

Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 79.0°F

Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.10 in This month: 0.20 in

0 days since rain

4 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.50 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 73% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST