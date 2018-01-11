11 Jan Weather In Cayman

11 Jan Thu 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands through today as a weak surface trough dissipates over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.4 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 79.9°F L 72.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1012.60 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.09 in
6 Rain days in Dec 5 Rain days in Jan 1 day since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.09 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
26% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
