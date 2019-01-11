11 Jan Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Not Available. See weather forecast top right of website
Humidity: 69% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 7.4 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 83.7°F L 70.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 10-20 mph GC Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1017.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.57 in Last 24 hrs 0.02 in This month: 2.69 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in January 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 2.69 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in. Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 25% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN January 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features
[…] Link: 11 Jan Weather in Cayman […]