11 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is located about

midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Some slight

development of this disturbance is possible during the next day or

two while it remains nearly stationary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form over the

central Atlantic in a few days. The low could gradually acquire

subtropical or tropical characteristics while moving slowly

northeastward during the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

500 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Kristy, located more than a thousand miles west of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

1. A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms centered a little

more than 600 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico is associated with

a tropical wave. This activity has become a little better organized

since yesterday, and conditions appear to be favorable for some

development of this system by the middle of next week while the

disturbance moves westward away from the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday) UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 80.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 2 days since rain 5 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 0% NEW MOON

