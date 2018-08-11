11 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist

11 Aug Sat 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms is located about
midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Some slight
development of this disturbance is possible during the next day or
two while it remains nearly stationary.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
2. A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form over the
central Atlantic in a few days. The low could gradually acquire
subtropical or tropical characteristics while moving slowly
northeastward during the middle of next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Kristy, located more than a thousand miles west of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
1. A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms centered a little
more than 600 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico is associated with
a tropical wave. This activity has become a little better organized
since yesterday, and conditions appear to be favorable for some
development of this system by the middle of next week while the
disturbance moves westward away from the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light to moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 80.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 2 days since rain 5 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 0% NEW MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
