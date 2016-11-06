1,000+ new Cayman Islands’ voters registered in first phase

A total of 1,052 new voters have been added to the electors list as part of the first phase of canvassing by the Elections Office during September 2016. Enumerators went door to door in all districts except George Town during the month. Canvassing in George Town is now underway and will continue to the end of November.

The highest number of new voters registered so far was in Bodden Town with 538, followed by West Bay with 359, Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sheena Glasgow said. Among the smaller populated districts, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman had the most with 83 new voters, followed by North Side with 50 and East End with 32.

Enumerators also recorded a total of 2,364 changes to entries in the voters list covering updates to name, occupation or street address for electors already registered, Ms Glasgow outlined.

Again, the largest number of changes was recorded in Bodden Town with 1,112. West Bay followed with 681 changes; Cayman Brac and Little Cayman was next with 339 changes, followed by East End with 118 and North Side with 114.

In contrast, 32 persons were removed from the electors list and included 22 deceased, two persons declared of unsound mind and eight persons sentenced to 12 months or more in prison, Ms Glasgow reported.

“These additions and removals bring the total number of voters in the Cayman Islands to 19,515,” Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said. “I thank our hardworking enumerators and Elections Office staff for their dedication and diligent work in the field and in the office during the September door to door exercise,” he acknowledged. “They will be called upon now to show the same dedication.”

Deputy Supervisor Glasgow added: “With the focus now on canvassing George Town, we are asking residents to be prepared for the enumerator’s visit. This includes having their supporting documentation ready for persons registering for the first time as well as for those already registered who may need to submit name changes. We ask gated communities to allow the enumerator access to facilitate completion of the canvassing of residences within.”

