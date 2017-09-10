10 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H-canes, 1 dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Sep 10 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Irma, located near the Florida Keys. The Weather Prediction Center

is issuing advisories on Hurricane Jose, located a couple hundred

miles north-northwest of the northern Leeward Islands.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave

located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde

Islands continue to show some signs of organization. Environmental

conditions are expected to be conducive for some development, and a

tropical depression could form during the next few days while the

system moves generally northwestward over the eastern Atlantic

Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Landsea

CENTER OF IRMA ABOUT TO MAKE LANDFALL IN THE LOWER FLORIDA KEYS



Hurricane Irma Discussion Number 45

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL112017

500 AM EDT Sun Sep 10 2017

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft reported 700-mb

flight-level winds of 128 kt in the northeastern eyewall, along with

surface wind estimates of 110-115 kt from the Stepped Frequency

Microwave Radiometer. In addition, the aircraft data shows that the

central pressure has fallen to 928 mb. Based on these data, the

initial intensity has been increased to 115 kt, again making Irma a

Category 4 hurricane.

Irma has made its long-awaited turn, with the initial motion now

325/7. For the next 36-48 h, the cyclone will be steered generally

north-northwestward with an increase in forward speed between a low-

to mid-level ridge over the western Atlantic and a developing mid-

to upper-level low over the Gulf Coast states and the northern Gulf

of Mexico. After that, the system should turn northwestward and

then move somewhat erratically near the end of its life as it merges

with the low. The tightly-clustered track guidance has changed

little since the last advisory, and the new NHC forecast is very

close to the previous one. The eye should move across the Lower

Florida Keys in the next few hours. After that, the hurricane’s

track almost parallel to the west coast of Florida makes it very

difficult to pinpoint exactly where Irma will cross the Florida Gulf

coast.

Given current trends, some additional strengthening could occur

during the next several hours. However, vertical wind shear is

increasing over Irma, and the shear is expected to become strong

within 24 h. This, combined with land interaction, should cause at

least a steady weakening from 12-36 h. The new intensity forecast

is slightly lower than that of the previous advisory at those

times, but it still calls for Irma to be a major hurricane at its

closest approach to the Tampa Bay area. A faster weakening is

likely after Irma moves across the Florida Panhandle and starts to

merge with the aforementioned upper-level low, and the new forecast

follows the trend of the previous one in calling for the system to

decay to a remnant low by 72 h and to dissipate completely by 120 h.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Irma is expected bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to

the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as an extremely dangerous

major hurricane today, and these conditions will spread into central

and northwestern Florida tonight and Monday. Preparations in the

Florida Keys and southwest Florida should be complete since

hurricane-force winds are spreading into that area.

2. There is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge

flooding along much of the Florida west coast, including the Florida

Keys, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of

catastrophic storm surge flooding is highest along the southwest

coast of Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground

level is expected. This is a life-threatening situation.

3. Irma will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of Florida

regardless of the exact track of the center. Wind hazards from Irma

are also expected to spread northward through much of Georgia

and portions of South Carolina and Alabama.

4. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding.

Total rain accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated amounts of

25 inches are expected over the Florida Keys through Sunday evening.

Through Monday, Irma is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 8 to

15 inches with isolated amounts of 20 inches across the Florida

peninsula and southeast Georgia, while across the rest of Georgia,

eastern Florida Panhandle, southern and western South Carolina, and

western North Carolina, a total of 3 to 6 inches with isolated

amounts of 10 inches are expected. Significant river flooding is

possible in these areas. Through Tuesday, Irma will also bring

periods of heavy rain into the Tennessee Valley, where an average of

2 to 5 inches with isolated higher amounts is forecast across

eastern Alabama and southern Tennessee. This includes some

mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding. Residents

throughout the southeast states should remain aware of the flood

threat and stay tuned to forecasts and warnings.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0900Z 24.1N 81.5W 115 KT 130 MPH

12H 10/1800Z 25.4N 82.0W 115 KT 130 MPH

24H 11/0600Z 27.8N 82.8W 100 KT 115 MPH

36H 11/1800Z 30.5N 84.1W 75 KT 85 MPH…INLAND

48H 12/0600Z 32.7N 85.8W 40 KT 45 MPH…INLAND

72H 13/0600Z 35.5N 89.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

96H 14/0600Z 37.5N 88.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

120H 15/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Beven

JOSE PASSING WELL NORTH OF PUERTO RICO THIS MORNING… …NOAA BUOY REPORTS WIND GUST TO 110 MPH



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 20

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

Issued by the NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD

500 AM AST Sun Sep 10 2017

Jose remains a category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale, with a 15 n mi wide eye continuing to be

surrounded a solid ring of deep convection. Little significant

change in the overall satellite appearance has been observed since a

Hurricane Hunter plane sampled the cyclone earlier in the night, and

the initial intensity remains unchanged at 115 kt.

The initial motion is 310/14 kt, with Jose’s track through the first

24 hours being driven by a mid-level ridge located to the

north-northeast of the cyclone. After this time, the steering

pattern is expected to become rather dynamic, leading to a

5-day forecast that shows Jose making a small anticyclonic loop

over the open waters of the western Atlantic. This occurs as the

ridge shifts to the east of Jose from 36 to 48 hours, leading to a

reduction in forward speed, and a gradual turn toward the north. A

turn toward the east and southeast is expected on days 3 and 4, with

an even slower forward motion, as the ridge weakens and moves south

of the system. Late in the forecast period, the ridge is expected to

build to the northwest and then north of Jose, leading to a gradual

acceleration toward the west, and a reduction in the shear. With

such a complex steering pattern expected, it comes as no surprise

that the track guidance diverges significantly in the latter

forecast periods. The updated forecast is close to the previous one,

lies close to the FSSE, and is in between the GFS and ECMWF, which

are more than 250 miles apart on day 5.

The shear over Jose is currently analyzed to be near 10 kt, but

north to northeasterly shear is forecast to increase in the short

term and remain relatively strong through 48 hours due to Jose

moving closer to a building ridge to its northwest. This will

lead to a weakening trend, despite the system remaining over SSTs

near 29 Celsius. The official intensity forecast is nudged down ever

so slightly from the previous one through day 3, but remains higher

than the SHIPS model, due to the ECMWF and GFS models maintaining a

more intense system. The intensity prediction on days 4 and 5

remains unchanged due to forecast environmental uncertainties at

that time.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0900Z 20.8N 64.5W 115 KT 130 MPH

12H 10/1800Z 22.2N 66.1W 110 KT 125 MPH

24H 11/0600Z 24.2N 67.9W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 11/1800Z 25.6N 69.0W 100 KT 115 MPH

48H 12/0600Z 26.5N 68.8W 95 KT 110 MPH

72H 13/0600Z 26.3N 67.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

96H 14/0600Z 25.0N 66.5W 90 KT 105 MPH

120H 15/0600Z 24.5N 70.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

$$

Forecaster Birchard/Blake