10 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TS (Atl )

Oct 10 Tue 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Oct 10 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean about
800 miles west-southwest of the Azores.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Stewart
OPHELIA EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE IN A DAY OR SO
Tropical Storm Ophelia Discussion Number 5
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017
500 AM AST Tue Oct 10 2017
Although the intensity of Ophelia’s deep convection has decreased
during the past several hours, the cloud pattern has improved
and become more symmetric with banding features now better
established around the center. The initial intensity is held at 45
kt, in agreement with a Dvorak classification from SAB and the
latest satellite consensus estimate from CIMSS at the University of
Wisconsin.
The recent decrease in convection could be associated with some dry
air that has wrapped into the circulation, as seen in total
precipitable water imagery. The other environmental conditions
appear generally conducive for strengthening with wind shear values
expected to decrease to near 10 kt during the next couple of days
with SSTs remaining marginally warm around 26.5 to 27 deg C.
These conditions combined with an unstable atmosphere should allow
Ophelia to strengthen, and the NHC forecast follows the IVCN and
HCCA consensus models and brings the cyclone to hurricane strength
in 24 to 36 hours. Although the official forecast shows slight
weakening by the end of the period due to an increase in shear and
cooler waters, the latest guidance suggests that the weakening
could be less than currently forecast.
Satellite fixes indicate that Ophelia has made a turn to the
southeast, as expected. A continued slow southeast motion is
forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours as mid-level ridging
builds to the north and west of the storm. After that time, a turn
to the northeast or east-northeast at a progressively faster pace is
expected as a mid- to upper-level trough approaches Ophelia. The
models are in fairly good agreement, and only minor changes were
made to the previous NHC track forecast. This prediction lies near
the middle of the guidance envelope.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 10/0900Z 31.9N 38.8W 45 KT 50 MPH
12H 10/1800Z 31.7N 38.4W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 11/0600Z 30.8N 37.9W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 11/1800Z 30.2N 37.4W 70 KT 80 MPH
48H 12/0600Z 30.0N 36.8W 75 KT 85 MPH
72H 13/0600Z 31.0N 35.0W 75 KT 85 MPH
96H 14/0600Z 33.0N 30.5W 75 KT 85 MPH
120H 15/0600Z 35.5N 23.5W 65 KT 75 MPH
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Oct 10 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Berg
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 93% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 10.1 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.9°F L 76.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.38in
18 Rain days in Sep 7 Rain days in Oct 4 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 31.92 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 73% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
Speak Your Mind