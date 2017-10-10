10 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 TS (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Oct 10 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean about

800 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

OPHELIA EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE IN A DAY OR SO



Tropical Storm Ophelia Discussion Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Tue Oct 10 2017

Although the intensity of Ophelia’s deep convection has decreased

during the past several hours, the cloud pattern has improved

and become more symmetric with banding features now better

established around the center. The initial intensity is held at 45

kt, in agreement with a Dvorak classification from SAB and the

latest satellite consensus estimate from CIMSS at the University of

Wisconsin.

The recent decrease in convection could be associated with some dry

air that has wrapped into the circulation, as seen in total

precipitable water imagery. The other environmental conditions

appear generally conducive for strengthening with wind shear values

expected to decrease to near 10 kt during the next couple of days

with SSTs remaining marginally warm around 26.5 to 27 deg C.

These conditions combined with an unstable atmosphere should allow

Ophelia to strengthen, and the NHC forecast follows the IVCN and

HCCA consensus models and brings the cyclone to hurricane strength

in 24 to 36 hours. Although the official forecast shows slight

weakening by the end of the period due to an increase in shear and

cooler waters, the latest guidance suggests that the weakening

could be less than currently forecast.

Satellite fixes indicate that Ophelia has made a turn to the

southeast, as expected. A continued slow southeast motion is

forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours as mid-level ridging

builds to the north and west of the storm. After that time, a turn

to the northeast or east-northeast at a progressively faster pace is

expected as a mid- to upper-level trough approaches Ophelia. The

models are in fairly good agreement, and only minor changes were

made to the previous NHC track forecast. This prediction lies near

the middle of the guidance envelope.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0900Z 31.9N 38.8W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 10/1800Z 31.7N 38.4W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 11/0600Z 30.8N 37.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 11/1800Z 30.2N 37.4W 70 KT 80 MPH

48H 12/0600Z 30.0N 36.8W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 13/0600Z 31.0N 35.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 14/0600Z 33.0N 30.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

120H 15/0600Z 35.5N 23.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi