November 10, 2018

10 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

November 10, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

 

10 Nov Sat 2018

Tropical Report

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser
Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Development of this system is not expected during the next couple of
days due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, some
subtropical or tropical development is possible around the middle
of next week when the system moves near or to the north of the
Greater Antilles.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Blake

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the southern US.

 

 

Humidity: 81%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 8.4  VERY HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 88.2°F  L 74.0°F

Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.04  This month:  1.17 in   0 days since rain  4 rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 39.78 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017  – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 9%Waxing Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 10 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist. – Caribbean Edition says:
    November 10, 2018 at 10:16 am

    […] Link: 10 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist. […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*