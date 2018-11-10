10 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Sat Nov 10 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser
Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Development of this system is not expected during the next couple of
days due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, some
subtropical or tropical development is possible around the middle
of next week when the system moves near or to the north of the
Greater Antilles.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Blake
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Blake
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate northeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the southern US.
Humidity: 81% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 8.4 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 88.2°F L 74.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.39 in Last 24 hrs 0.04 This month: 1.17 in 0 days since rain 4 rain days in November
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 39.78 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 4.6 in. Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON:
9%Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
