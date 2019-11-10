10 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

10 Nov Sun 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Nov 10 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Nov 10 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers associated with a cold front over the extreme northwest Caribbean, some of which will gradually move into the Cayman area today as the front becomes stationary just north of the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west to southwest.
Humidity: 81% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 8.8 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.0°F L 75.8°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1013.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 4.58 in
Last 24 hrs 1.15 in
This month: 1.31 in
1 day since rain
4 rain days in Nov
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 26.13 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 95% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
