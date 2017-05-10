10 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

A high pressure system over the southeast United States will continue to support moderate to fresh east to southeast winds and seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 83% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today's current temperature. Yesterday: H 89.4°F L 75.2°F

Wind direction TODAY: NE: 15 – 25 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1014:00 mb Riding slowly Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.28 in This month: 1.46 in



5 Rain days in April 4 Rain days in May 1 day since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 7.73 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 100% illuminated FM

