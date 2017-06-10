June 10, 2017

10 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 10, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

June 1o Saturday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center
 Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jun 10 2017

For the North Atlantic...
Caribbean Sea and the 
Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected 
during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center 
Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jun 10 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...
east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure 
located a couple of hundred miles 
south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is 
producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Some gradual 
development of this system is possible
during the next several days while it 
moves west-northwestward to
northwestward along or near the coast 
of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

 

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 78%  (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.6 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.5°F  L 82.4°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  SSE 5-10 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.30 in

9 Rain days in May   3 Rain days in June   2 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.77 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

in May 84°F

Moon: 99% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 10 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    June 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | 10 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report June 1o Saturday 2017 Tropical Report Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*