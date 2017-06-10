10 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.



Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 78% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.5°F L 82.4°F

Wind direction TODAY: SSE 5-10 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph



Barometer: 1014:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.30 in



9 Rain days in May 3 Rain days in June 2 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.77 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F

Sea Temperature in May 84°F

Moon: 99% illuminated

