10 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 1o Saturday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sat Jun 10 2017 For the North Atlantic... Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Cangialosi
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM PDT Sat Jun 10 2017 For the eastern North Pacific... east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward along or near the coast of Mexico. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 78% (Same as yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.5°F L 82.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: SSE 5-10 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.30 in
9 Rain days in May 3 Rain days in June 2 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.77 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in May 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
