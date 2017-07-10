10 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report: Dist in Atlantic moving west

Jul 10 Monday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred
miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a
tropical wave. Some gradual development is possible through the
week while this system moves westward at about 20 mph across the
tropical Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Stewart
Hurricane Eugene Discussion Number 11
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017
200 AM PDT Mon Jul 10 2017
Eugene’s structure has changed during the past 6-12 hours, as the
hurricane no longer has an eye in infrared satellite imagery.
Microwave data and the derived MIMIC product from UW-CIMSS seem to
suggest that dry air penetrated into the southern portion of
Eugene’s circulation and eroded the eyewall. In addition, center
fixes off of ASCAT data indicate that the low-level center is
displaced to the south of the mid-level rotation noted in
geostationary satellite imagery, indicative of some unforeseen
southerly shear. Subjective and objective Dvorak intensity
estimates have decreased slightly from six hours ago, and a blend of
the various numbers supports an initial intensity of 85 kt.
Eugene will remain over water warmer than 26C for another 12 hours
or so, and its intensity will either be steady or decrease slowly
during that time. More pronounced weakening is anticipated after
12 hours when the circulation moves over much colder water, and
Eugene will likely weaken to a tropical storm by tonight and then
degenerate to a remnant low by Wednesday night. The updated NHC
intensity forecast is fairly close to the ICON intensity consensus
and tries to maintain as much continuity as possible with the
previous forecast. However, it should be noted that HCCA and the
Florida State Superensemble, both of which have performed well with
Eugene, indicate a faster weakening rate than that shown by the
official forecast.
A weakness in the subtropical ridge located off the northern Baja
California peninsula coast is causing Eugene to move northwestward
with an initial motion of 320/10 kt. Even as Eugene weakens,
low-level troughing near the California coast should maintain a
northwestward or even north-northwestward track but at a slower
forward speed through most of the forecast period. The track
guidance remains in good agreement, and the only notable change in
the NHC official forecast is a northeastward shift in the track
during the remnant low stage compared to the previous forecast.
Swells generated by Eugene will propagate northward along the west
coast of the Baja California peninsula to southern California
during the next few days, causing high surf and dangerous rip
current conditions. Please refer to advisories issued by your
local weather office for additional information.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 10/0900Z 18.1N 116.5W 85 KT 100 MPH
12H 10/1800Z 19.3N 117.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
24H 11/0600Z 20.7N 118.8W 60 KT 70 MPH
36H 11/1800Z 22.1N 119.9W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 12/0600Z 23.3N 120.8W 35 KT 40 MPH
72H 13/0600Z 25.5N 122.6W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
96H 14/0600Z 27.5N 124.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
120H 15/0600Z 28.5N 125.5W 15 KT 15 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
Forecaster Berg
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
A few isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 86% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 75.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs 2.55 in This month: 4.35 in
10 Rain days in June 5 Rain days in July 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 16.98 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s
