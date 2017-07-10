10 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report: Dist in Atlantic moving west

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred

miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a

tropical wave. Some gradual development is possible through the

week while this system moves westward at about 20 mph across the

tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Stewart



Hurricane Eugene Discussion Number 11

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP052017

200 AM PDT Mon Jul 10 2017

Eugene’s structure has changed during the past 6-12 hours, as the

hurricane no longer has an eye in infrared satellite imagery.

Microwave data and the derived MIMIC product from UW-CIMSS seem to

suggest that dry air penetrated into the southern portion of

Eugene’s circulation and eroded the eyewall. In addition, center

fixes off of ASCAT data indicate that the low-level center is

displaced to the south of the mid-level rotation noted in

geostationary satellite imagery, indicative of some unforeseen

southerly shear. Subjective and objective Dvorak intensity

estimates have decreased slightly from six hours ago, and a blend of

the various numbers supports an initial intensity of 85 kt.

Eugene will remain over water warmer than 26C for another 12 hours

or so, and its intensity will either be steady or decrease slowly

during that time. More pronounced weakening is anticipated after

12 hours when the circulation moves over much colder water, and

Eugene will likely weaken to a tropical storm by tonight and then

degenerate to a remnant low by Wednesday night. The updated NHC

intensity forecast is fairly close to the ICON intensity consensus

and tries to maintain as much continuity as possible with the

previous forecast. However, it should be noted that HCCA and the

Florida State Superensemble, both of which have performed well with

Eugene, indicate a faster weakening rate than that shown by the

official forecast.

A weakness in the subtropical ridge located off the northern Baja

California peninsula coast is causing Eugene to move northwestward

with an initial motion of 320/10 kt. Even as Eugene weakens,

low-level troughing near the California coast should maintain a

northwestward or even north-northwestward track but at a slower

forward speed through most of the forecast period. The track

guidance remains in good agreement, and the only notable change in

the NHC official forecast is a northeastward shift in the track

during the remnant low stage compared to the previous forecast.

Swells generated by Eugene will propagate northward along the west

coast of the Baja California peninsula to southern California

during the next few days, causing high surf and dangerous rip

current conditions. Please refer to advisories issued by your

local weather office for additional information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0900Z 18.1N 116.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 10/1800Z 19.3N 117.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 11/0600Z 20.7N 118.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 11/1800Z 22.1N 119.9W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 12/0600Z 23.3N 120.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

72H 13/0600Z 25.5N 122.6W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 14/0600Z 27.5N 124.0W 20 KT 25 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 15/0600Z 28.5N 125.5W 15 KT 15 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$

Forecaster Berg

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

A few isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.