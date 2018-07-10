10 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 1 Dist

by

0 0

10 Jul Tue 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Chris, located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast

of the North Carolina Outer Banks.

1. The remnants of Beryl are producing gusty winds and areas of heavy

rain over portions of central and eastern Hispaniola, and the

adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters. This system is expected to

move west-northwestward across the rest of Hispaniola today and over

the southeastern Bahamas this evening. Little development is

expected during the next day or so due to land interaction and

unfavorable upper-level winds. The disturbance is forecast to turn

northward over the western Atlantic on Wednesday where upper-level

winds could become a little more conducive for the regeneration of a

tropical cyclone later this week. Regardless of development,

locally heavy rains and gusty winds are likely over portions of

Hispaniola and the Bahamas as the remnants of Beryl move through

those areas. Additional information on this system can be found in

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and

on the Web at http://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Stewart

CHRIS BEGINNING TO MOVE NORTHEASTWARD… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE TODAY



Tropical Storm Chris Discussion Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032018

500 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

The satellite presentation of Chris has improved overnight with an

increase in convective banding and the recent development of a

banding eye. An earlier NOAA and an overnight Air Force Reserve

aircraft have noted the presence of a ragged 25 n mi wide eye, which

can also be seen in NWS WSR-88D radar imagery from Morehead City,

North Carolina. Despite the increase in organization the Air Force

aircraft did not find winds to support hurricane strength. In

fact, the plane only measured peak 850 mb flight level winds of 66

kt and SFMR winds of around 50 kt. However, there is likely some

undersampling as the plane only made one pass through each quadrant.

Therefore the initial remains 60 kt, which is compromise between

the most recent satellite estimates and the lower reconnaissance

data. The aircraft did report that the pressure has fallen to 993

mb.

Recent satellite and aircraft fixes suggest that Chris may be

beginning its much anticipated northeastward motion, albeit very

slow at the moment. A large mid-latitude trough is forecast to drop

southeastward over eastern Canada and the northeastern United States

which should begin to steer Chris on a faster northeastward heading

over the next day or so. As the trough deepens, Chris should

accelerate further as it becomes embedded within deep-layer

southwesterly flow ahead of the trough. Chris is forecast to pass

well southeast of Nova Scotia in a couple of days, then move near

or over southeastern Newfoundland in about 72 hours. The track

guidance remains in good agreement on this scenario, but some

speed differences remain. The updated NHC track forecast is

similar to the previous advisory and lies between the slower ECMWF

and the various consensus aids.

As Chris begins to move northeastward, it will be leaving the area

of upwelled cooler waters and traversing warm SSTs during the

next 24 to 36 h. This should result in strengthening and Chris is

expected to become a hurricane later today. By 48 h, Chris will be

moving over colder waters north of the Gulf Stream and begin

interacting with a frontal system. Extratropical transition is

expected to be complete in about 60-72 h, and the extratropical low

is forecast to gradually weaken after passing Newfoundland. The

new NHC intensity forecast is closest to the Florida State

Superensemble, which is a little higher than the statistical

guidance.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 10/0900Z 32.6N 73.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 10/1800Z 33.1N 73.2W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 11/0600Z 34.4N 71.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

36H 11/1800Z 36.5N 68.2W 80 KT 90 MPH

48H 12/0600Z 39.7N 64.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 13/0600Z 46.5N 53.3W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 14/0600Z 50.7N 38.5W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 15/0600Z 53.0N 23.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure has developed a little over 1000 miles

southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development

during the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward at

about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent

Forecaster Roberts

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate east to northeasterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to enter the Cayman area by tomorrow morning, enhancing our chances of showers and thunder by tomorrow afternoon onwards. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. At 4 a.m. the National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm (TS) Chris. TS Chris was located near 32.6 N 73.9 W or about 200 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving towards the northeast at 2 mph with max sustained winds of 70 mph. THIS STORM POSES NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS. Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 11.51 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 79.6°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1014.90 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.19 in 1 day since rain 3 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 17.65 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 10% Waning Gibbous

