10 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report- 1 Dist.

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed July 10 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

SYNOPSIS

Cloudiness and showers associated with an upper level trough will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the trough slowly retrogresses west. Further east, a tropical wave just west of Jamaica will move into the Cayman area today supporting additional cloudiness and showers. Radar images show scattered showers north and east of the islands moving northwest.

Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 74°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 81.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.08 in This month: 0.10 in

0 days since rain

3rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.40 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 62% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

