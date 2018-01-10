10 Jan Weather In Cayman

10 Jan Wed 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Scattered showers and possible thunder is expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a dissipating frontal trough over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 89% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.0 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.0°F L 73.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.69 This month: 1.09 in
6 Rain days in Dec 5 Rain days in Jan 0 day since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.09 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
35% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
