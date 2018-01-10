January 10, 2018

10 Jan Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Scattered showers and possible thunder is expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a dissipating frontal trough over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 89%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.0   HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 83.0°F  L 73.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ESE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.30 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.69 This month:  1.09 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  5 Rain days in Jan   0 day since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.09 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

35% illuminated  Waning Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

