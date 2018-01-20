10 Jan Weather In Cayman

10 Jan Sat 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Remnants of an old frontal boundary just west of Jamaica will drift across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours supporting additional cloudiness and showers. Radar images show isolated shower activity over the Cayman area moving southwest
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.3 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 76.8°F L 72.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1017.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.02 This month: 1.64 in
6 Rain days in Dec 11 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.64 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
11% illuminated Waxing crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
Speak Your Mind