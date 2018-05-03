10 Essential luxury experiences in the Cayman Islands

By Nat Berman From Money INC

Known as a popular cruising destination, the Cayman Islands boasts of more than just white sands and cool breezes. The popular islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman are all teeming with adventures and experiences that are unique among other Western Caribbean destinations. And when it comes to luxury, no other destination can give you the excesses you deserve. Here are 10 luxury experiences that are essential to a Cayman Islands vacation.

Luxury charters

Nothing else can be more lavish than spending the day at sea on the most luxurious private charters you can get for hire. You’ll feel like a celebrity from the moment you step onto a yacht up until the day has ended. Lounge about all day under the sun as the most professional staff pampers and spoils you exclusively—all while you leave your worries behind on land. Enjoy watching the sun set over the endless blue waters while you contemplate whether you’ll be back again the following day.

Duty-free shopping

Don’t leave a shop unturned as you visit some of the best shopping the Caribbean has to offer. The best part about it is that shopping at the Grand Cayman Island is absolutely duty-free. Save on some of the most luxurious shops such as Armani and Rolex. You can take the extra savings you’re going to get and spend them later on a night out or the next day for even more shopping. You’ll certainly need extra hands to carry the bags you’ll be accumulating.

Beach club experience

Spend an entire day in a private cabana at the Cayman’s best beach club: the Royal Palms Beach Club. You’ll have access to adult-only swim up pool bars, live entertainment, deluxe oceanside service, and access to fine dining with the restaurant on-site, Prima. Pop open a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to celebrate your birthday, anniversary, honeymoon, or even just to celebrate life itself.

Waterfront golfing

Putt around one of the Cayman’s waterfront golf courses and practice swinging against the gentle Caribbean breeze. You can choose between The North Sound Club or the Ritz Carlton Golf Club; either way, you’ll have access to full services, top of the line equipment, and even world class instruction. You can take the day for yourself or take the whole family for a luxurious golfing adventure. Either way, it’s a beautiful place for your favorite sport.

Queen’s garden

It’s surely a garden fit for royalty. The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park is one of the most visited sites in the Cayman Islands. It’s probably one of the most tranquil places you’ll visit there, and you’ll get a chance to enjoy hundreds of different species of stunning greens and florals. You can take your time around the 2.5 acres of the garden to find the cascading waterfall, where you can take a break to enjoy the relaxing sounds.

Underwater tours

Atlantis’ state of the art underwater tours will make you feel like you’re one with the ocean without having to get wet. Enjoy the sights of the stunning underwater world of the islands in the safety of a real submarine. Don’t worry; the Atlantis submarine is lavish and absolutely world-class. You’ll go comfortably up to 100 ft. deep underwater to enjoy the natural coral canyons and dynamic reefs of the Caymans. You’ll even get a glimpse of the Grand Cayman National Marine Park.

Crystal Caves

If you’re ready for a truly breathtaking luxury experience, hire an expert guide to take you on a tour of the Cayman Islands’ pride: the Crystal Caves. The spectacular structures you’ll find in these caves are nothing short of dramatic. You’ll feel like you’ve gone completely into an entire new world as soon as you step into the underground.

Camana Bay

Come back to reality and enjoy the sights and sounds of Camana Bay, Grand Cayman’s town center. Here they have it all: shopping, dining, playing, and more. You can sit back and just people watch or catch a showing at Grand Cayman’s only cinema. You can take your time to peruse all the sidewalk shops and just enjoy the deluxe atmosphere.

Horseback riding

Nothing more can be as romantic and luxurious as horseback riding, but imagine doing it on the beach. Enjoy the sites of the turquoise waters and white sands atop these majestic animals, and take the most scenic ride you’ll get at the Caymans. Your horse will tour you along gorgeous beaches and off-road gems. Make sure to stop for a quick dip at some point before you get back on your horse and ride away again.

Spa day

Last but not the least, you should never leave the Caymans without experiencing a spa day at one of the many full service luxury spas in the islands. Revive your body and mind with a relaxing massage or take one of the yoga classes on the beach to refresh your spirit. Indulge your senses completely and be ready to experience more of the Caymans again afterwards.

For more on this story go to: http://moneyinc.com/10-essential-luxury-experiences-in-the-cayman-islands/