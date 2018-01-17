10 DUI arrests over w/e Jan 12-15 as a result of Cayman Islands police ongoing traffic enforcement Operations

From RCIPS

Police made 10 arrests for DUI this past weekend, 12-15 January, as traffic enforcement operations continue. Some of the incidents are described below.

At about 11:55PM on Friday, 12 January, officers on patrol on Bodden Town Road observed a vehicle overtake the patrol car on an unbroken white line. The driver, a man aged 45 of East End, was stopped and breath tested and found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.173%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

At about 3PM on Saturday, 13 January, officers on patrol in George Town observed a man exiting a bar with a plastic cup in hand, who appeared unsteady on his feet. The man then entered a vehicle and attempted to drive. He was stopped immediately by the officers who subsequently confirmed that the cup contained an alcoholic beverage. The man was also discovered to have been driving on a provisional license. The man, aged 24 of East End, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.174%, as well as on suspicion of Driving Without Accompaniment, Driving Without Insurance, and Consuming Alcohol in a Vehicular Conveyance. He is now on Police bail.

Shortly after 2AM on Saturday, 13 January, an officer observed a vehicle that had stopped on South Sound Road. The driver was found to be asleep at the wheel. When awoken by officers, the man was unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. The man, aged 35 of George Town, was arrested suspicion of DUI and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.219%. He was later bailed.

“The DUI arrests arising from our ongoing operations underscore just how many people continue to insist on driving under the influence, especially on the weekends,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While part of our aim is to catch such individuals before they can cause a tragedy, the only safe solution is for those who drink to simply not drive. That is why we continue to appeal to the public to assist us in making the roads safer by avoiding drinking and driving, and by letting us know when you see someone who chooses to get behind the wheel while clearly intoxicated.”

