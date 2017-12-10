10 Dec Weather In Cayman

10 Dec Sun 2017
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
The cold front is now located over Jamaica and the few lingering showers across the Cayman area today will dissipate by evening. The Cayman area will continue to experience fresh to strong northerly winds and rough seas associated a high pressure system which continues to builds over the southern US. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving southward.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.6 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.7°F L 73.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: N 25-35 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: N 20-30 mph GC
Barometer: 1013.70 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 2.17 This month: 2.40 in
21 Rain days in Nov 5 Rain days in Dec 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.80 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F
Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F
48% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 10 Dec Sun 2017 Weather In Cayman Synopsis The cold front is now located over Jamaica and the few lingering showers across the Cayman area today will dissipate by evening. The Cayman area will continue to experience fresh to strong northerly winds and rough seas associated a high pressure system… Link: 10 Dec Weather In Cayman […]