10 Dec Weather In Cayman

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.6 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.7°F L 73.3°F



Wind direction TODAY: N 25-35 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: N 20-30 mph GC



Barometer: 1013.70 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 2.17 This month: 2.40 in



21 Rain days in Nov 5 Rain days in Dec 0 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.80 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F

48% illuminated Waning Gibbous

