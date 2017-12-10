December 11, 2017

10 Dec Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

The cold front is now located over Jamaica and the few lingering showers across the Cayman area today will dissipate by evening. The Cayman area will continue to experience fresh to strong northerly winds and rough seas associated a high pressure system which continues to builds over the southern US. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving southward.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 70%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.6    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 83.7°F  L 73.3°F

Wind direction TODAY:  N 25-35 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: N 20-30 mph

Barometer: 1013.70 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 14.66 in    Last 24 hrs 2.17 This month:  2.40 in

  21 Rain days in Nov  5 Rain days in Dec   0 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 62.80 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

in Dec 82°F

 

48% illuminated  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

