10 best things to do in Caribbean

10 best things to do in the Caribbean islands during a getaway

By Amy Tori From Prague Post

The Caribbean Islands used to be colonies of European nations, some of which still are. The islands are a perfect example of the amalgamation of scenic beauty with the man-made wonders. Both these aspects go hand in hand, giving a visitor the best experiences of their lives when visiting the Caribbean’s. With amazing places and breathtaking scenery, beachfront Caribbean villa rentals for a homely stay and the lip-smacking continental platters, the Caribbean’s are the go-to place for a vacation.

The Caribbean Islands which is known for their diversity of the animal kingdom apart from giving people their best holiday destination is a must-visit place. It has a lot to offer to the study of the ecosystem with its exceptionally diverse terrestrial and marine ecosystems. The different levels of their nature and beauty vary tremendously. Even after contributing so much to Science, the Caribbean’s still have their beautiful islands and a fantastic climate to offer to the people looking for a getaway. It could range from a weeklong getaway to a yearlong. Whichever is suited by the visitor, by the end of the day a visitor is thankful for being in a place like the Caribbean’s, savoring such amazing meals and experiencing life from being a tourist to being a local.

We have brought together few aspects of living when you are traveling to the Caribbean’s.

1. Take a cruise trip

cruise ship

The Caribbean Islands is God’s gift to humans who love to sail on the face of the sea and live by it on the sandy shores. They provide the best cruising experiences which are not available anywhere else with the sea at its behest. When you travel to the Caribbean Islands make sure to book a cruise trip to whichever place you like on the vast blue ocean. The cruise has various activities to indulge in when onboard. They arrange for parties that could be at night or in the day. Serving the best seafood platter and various other continental dishes from around the world, cruising in the Caribbean is just incredible. From Bionic Bars for adults to youth programs for kids, the cruise services offered in the Caribbean Islands are ahead of anything else when it comes to entertainment.

2. Overwater Villa Stay

overwater villa

Visiting the Caribbean and not staying at the overwater villas is the last thing to do before life perishes. There are plenty of villa’s which is built on top of the water, right where the shore ends. These homes are beautiful, exotic and adventurous to live in. Not every day will you find a beautiful home, over the water with the land on one side and the beautiful ocean on the other. These villas work on rentals and guests can avail them easily via agencies. Staying at such places is a lifetime experience and one must not let go of an opportunity like this if given.

3. The Best Places to Visit

island

The Caribbean Islands are known for their scenic beauty. The Caribbean Islands can get better if you make a trip down to some of the fantastic places there.

The names mentioned below are some of the amazing places the Caribbean’s have to offer.

British Virgin Islands

Guadeloupe

St. Lucia

Curacao

U.S Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

Havana

Martinique

Barbados

[Cayman Islands*]

4. Wonders of Water Activities

scuba diving

The Caribbean Islands are among the top five of the best places for indulging in water sports and water activities. Adrenaline rush lovers and water babies love to engage in on some amazing water sports activities when visiting the place. The services that guests avail to are safe and have a full time trained supervision to avoid any fatality of sorts.

The names mentioned below are among the best water activities available:

Snorkeling: Swimming through the water, wearing swim fins, a snorkel, and a diving mask, Snorkeling is the best water activity. Swimming underwater with exotic water animals and fishes are an act of joy.

Scuba Diving: Another form of water diving, here a diver is equipped with a bodysuit, scuba (breathing apparatus), swim fins and diving mask. A diver swims among the reefs and various other water animals.

Kite Surfing: Among the best water sports available to us is kite surfing. A floating board of the surfboard type and a wind catching device somewhat like a kite the string to which is in the hands of the surfer. This way the surfer is blown away, surfing on water as per the winds.

Wind Surfing: This sport is a combination of sailing and surfing. A surfer uses a board to stand on and has sails erected on it to be directed by the strong winds.

Sailing: People who have a niche or wish for sailing can easily avail to the services provided by different agencies at different places. Sailing is considered to be a soothing and calming activity for travelers.

5. Caribbean Cuisines

Food is the most critical factor which holds a place. The Caribbean cuisines are unusual and delicious. They excel in seafood platter, steak, and chicken among others.

Listed below are the best dishes to try when in the Caribbean’s:

Ackee Saltfish

Boniato

Ceviche

Chayote

Callaloo

Jamaican Patty

Caribbean Beef Patty

Guyanese Pepperpot

Pelau

Baigan Choka

Roti

These are among the best dishes served in the Caribbean Islands.

Next time you are visiting any of the places in the Caribbean, do engage in the aspects mentioned above. The Caribbean Islands are everything that one could ask for.

*Cayman Islands was added to the list by iNews Cayman.