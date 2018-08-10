10 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

10 Aug Fri 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Aug 10 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. An area of disturbed weather is located about midway between Africa
and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to
become conducive for some gradual development while the system moves
slowly west over the next few days. By the middle of next week,
stronger upper-level winds could limit the chance for further
development.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storms John and Kristy, located several hundred miles west-northwest
and more than a thousand miles west, respectively, of the southern
tip of the Baja California peninsula.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Avila
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.6°F L 79.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 1 day since rain 5 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 1% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
