10 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 10 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. An area of disturbed weather is located about midway between Africa

and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to

become conducive for some gradual development while the system moves

slowly west over the next few days. By the middle of next week,

stronger upper-level winds could limit the chance for further

development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storms John and Kristy, located several hundred miles west-northwest

and more than a thousand miles west, respectively, of the southern

tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected within the next 5 days.

Forecaster Avila

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

Humidity: 78% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.6°F L 79.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.90 in 1 day since rain 5 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 22.19 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 1% Waning Gibbous

