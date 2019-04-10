10 Apr Weather in Cayman

10 Apr Wed 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers over the northwest Caribbean associated with a pre-frontal trough, being enhanced by an upper level trough, may spread across the Cayman area today. Further north, a cold front over the Yucatan Channel will move over the extreme northwest Caribbean this evening and weaken
Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 87.8° F L 77.7°F
Winds: Today SSW 10-15 mph Tonight SSW 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1010.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.35 in
2 days since rain
3 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.67 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 26% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
